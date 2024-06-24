First Phase of Fox Squirrel Solar in Ohio Complete

The first phase of Fox Squirrel Solar, an Enbridge and EDF Renewables NA project located in Madison County, Ohio, has been completed.

The project is set to comprise 1.4 million panels and 159 inverters in total. Its initial phase has a 150 MW generation capacity, while Phase 2 is expected to be operational later this year and generate 250 MW. Phase 3, also expected to enter operations later this year, is expected to generate 177 MW.

During a ribbon cutting event for the phase’s completion, Amazon announced it has entered into PPAs for the project’s full generation capacity.

“Fox Squirrel is a key part of our commitment to the energy transition and our plans to continue to invest in these types of projects,” says Thomas Carbone, Enbridge’s vice president of power business development.

“We look forward to working closely with all of you as we advance construction on Phases 2 and 3.I am so pleased at how far we’ve come on this journey with our partners, EDF Renewables, and all we’ve achieved together.”