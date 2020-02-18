First Phase of Scatec’s South African Plant Reaches Commercial Operation

Scatec Solar, an integrated independent solar power producer, and partners say they have grid-connected and reached commercial operation for 86 MW of the 258 MW solar power complex in Upington, South Africa.

The 86 MW facility, known as Sirius, is expected to produce 217 GWh.

“We are pleased to reach another milestone with the grid connection of our fourth solar power plant in South Africa, with a combined capacity of 276 MW,” says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar.

“South Africa continues to be a very important market for Scatec Solar and we are developing several interesting project opportunities both within the utility-scale segment as well as our container-based solar solution,” he adds.

The three projects in Upington were awarded in April 2015 under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPP) in South Africa. Scatec Solar owns 42%, Norfund holds 18%, the community of Upington 5% and H1 Holdings, a South African Black investor, holds the remaining 35% of the equity.

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. Scatec develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.3 GW, notes the company.

The two remaining solar plants – totaling 172 MW – are expected to reach commercial operation by mid-2020.

Photo: The first phase of Scatec Solar’s 258 MW solar plant in South Africa achieves commercial operation.