First Solar Commissions Ohio Solar R&D Center

First Solar has commissioned a new R&D innovation center in Lake Township, Ohio, which it says is the largest facility of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.

The Jim Nolan Center for Solar Innovation covers 1.3 million square feet and includes a pilot manufacturing line allowing for the production of prototypes of thin film and tandem PV modules.

Prior to commissioning the center, First Solar utilized a manufacturing line at its Perrysburg facility for its late-stage product development efforts.

“Thin films are the next technological battleground for the solar industry because they are key to commercializing tandem devices, which are anticipated to be the next disruption in photovoltaics,” says Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar.

“While the United States leads the world in thin film PV, China is racing to close the innovation gap. We expect that this crucial investment in R&D infrastructure will help maintain our nation’s strategic advantage in thin film, accelerating the cycles of innovation needed to ensure that the next disruptive, transformative solar technology will be American-made.”