FirstEnergy Issues RFP for 20 MW Solar PPA in Pennsylvania

FirstEnergy Corp. is issuing a request for proposal (RFP) to enter into long-term solar power purchase agreements (PPA) on behalf of four FirstEnergy Pennsylvania utilities: Pennsylvania Power Co. (Penn Power), Pennsylvania Electric Co. (Penelec), Metropolitan Edison Co. (Met-Ed) and West Penn Power Co. (West Penn).

The RFP process will be conducted by a consulting firm, The Brattle Group, and will take place this fall, with qualifying applications due by Nov. 7, 2022, and bids due by Dec. 5, 2022. The utilities are seeking proposals to procure up to 20 MW of solar capacity for long-term renewable energy and associated solar photovoltaic alternative energy credits (SPAEC) from new and in-development solar projects that are classifiable as Tier 1 solar alternative Energy Systems under Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act.

FirstEnergy’s 10 electric distribution companies serve customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company’s transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

