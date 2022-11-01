Five Utility-Scale Solar Developers Sign with Erthos for 14 MW Portfolio

Erthos Inc., an energy technology company focused on utility-scale solar and creator of Earth Mount Solar PV, says it has 14 MW of projects under contract and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a single 107 MW DC project.

These commitments span agreements with five utility-scale solar developers and signal the next phase to deploy Earth Mount Solar PV technology at utility scale, the company says.

Chaberton Energy, with its headquarters in Maryland, focuses on community solar and is benefiting from Earth Mount Solar PV’s ability to deliver the desired energy on a fraction of the land compared to other solutions. Erthos and Chaberton Energy have executed two owner’s architect agreements for projects in the mid-Atlantic.

“Erthos technology allows us to build projects in specific locations that present challenges in terms of land availability and visibility. We’re excited to collaborate with the Erthos team, and we look forward to the opportunity to deploy this technology at more locations,” says Stefano Ratti, CEO of Chaberton Energy.

Encore Renewable Energy, a community-scale renewable energy and energy storage development company with headquarters in Vermont, has signed an MOU with Erthos for a project in its portfolio.

“As a forward-looking company, our team is always looking to improve the value of our projects with innovative technology,” says Chad Farrell, CEO of Encore Renewable Energy. “Erthos is answering that call for a project of ours, significantly improving project economics with its novel earth-mounted approach.”

Path Company, an energy services company that was founded in 2017 and has operations across the southern U.S., has agreed to use Earth Mount Solar PV for a community college project in its home state of Mississippi.

“With Erthos, we are getting a solution adapted to our specific site and project, provided by some of the most experienced professionals in the business,” says Russ Phillips, co-founder of Path Company. “We know our project is in good hands.”

Projects under contract will bring the installed base of Earth Mount Solar PV to 17 MW DC.

Additionally, Erthos has signed an MOU for a 107 MW DC project with a yet-to-be-disclosed U.S. developer.

“In this case, the project has very high interconnection costs,” states Jim Tyler, CEO of Erthos. “Erthos offers a clear advantage here because it has two to three times the energy density of a tracker or fixed-tilt system. This makes it ideal for projects with high fixed costs.”