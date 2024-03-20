Fluke Advances Utility-Scale Solar Testing with Curve Tracer Launch

Fluke Corp, a Fortive subsidiary, has launched its PVA-1500 Series I-V curve tracer, which the company says is designed to empower utility-scale solar technicians with streamlined testing operations.

The company added that the tool addresses the need for efficient PV array testing, with higher efficiency than previous models.

“Utilities are under increasing pressure to maximize uptime and production while ensuring the health and longevity of their solar installations,” says Jason Waxman, president at Fluke.

“The PVA-1500 is a game-changer, delivering the speed, precision and user-friendliness required for technicians to address these challenges head-on. It is the only I-V Curve Tester that can consistently and accurately measure I-V curves for 1500V high-efficiency solar panels without overheating. We’re incredibly proud of this tool, which has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it is able to meet our high standards for reliability, durability, and safety.”

The curve tracers build upon Fluke’s September acquisition of Solmetric, including the company’s PV Analyzer.