Ford Signs Massive 650 MW Solar PPA with DTE Energy in Michigan

DTE Energy is adding 650 MW of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford Motor Co. by 2025. The power purchase agreement (PPA) is a strategic investment in Michigan through DTE’s MIGreenPower program. It is one of the largest renewable energy purchases in the U.S. from a utility. According to data collected by the Solar Energy Industries Association, once installed, the arrays will increase the total amount of installed solar energy in Michigan by nearly 70%.

“This unprecedented agreement is all about a greener and brighter future for Ford and for Michigan,” says Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford Motor Co. “Today is an example of what it looks like to lead…to turn talk into action.”

“We want to congratulate Ford Motor Co. for its environmental leadership and commitment to clean energy,” states Jerry Norcia, chairman and CEO of DTE Energy. “Ford was the first large industrial customer to enroll in our MIGreenPower program in 2019 and we thank Ford for its continued commitment to using MIGreenPower to help decarbonize its operations and meet its sustainability goals.”

Ford is purchasing carbon-free electricity through DTE’s MIGreenPower program, which is among the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country. To date, the company has more than 600 businesses enrolled in the program along with more than 62,000 residential customers. On an annual basis, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled 2.8 million MWh of clean energy in the program. DTE is Michigan’s largest producer of renewable energy and the company plans to add thousands of MWs of new clean energy projects to support the program.

“I want to congratulate DTE Energy and Ford Motor Company for taking this significant step to increase our state’s solar energy production and to position Michigan as a leader in climate action,” comments Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Efforts like this are the reason Michigan had the best job growth for energy-sector jobs in the country last year, which will help to advance our state’s decarbonization goals, create good-paying jobs and strengthen our economy.”

“As outlined in our state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan, we must take immediate, tangible steps to mitigate climate change and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions so we can achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050,” continues Gov. Whitmer. “Steps like this collaboration between Ford and DTE are helping to move our entire state forward, building on our automotive legacy while protecting clean air and water for future generations.”