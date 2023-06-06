Fortress Fencing Acquisition Adds to DSI Portfolio

Directional Services Inc. (DSI), a utility-scale solar energy and electrical contractor, has acquired Fortress Fencing (Fortress), a company specializing in solar and commercial fencing solutions.

“The acquisition of Fortress represents another significant step in our mission to be the leading renewable energy solutions provider in the nation, complementing the continued expansion of our utility-scale solar, electrical and renewable energy capabilities,” says Jeff Bagshaw, DSI’s CEO. “Perimeter security is essential to protecting facility assets and the integrity of our customers’ ongoing operations.”

Founded in 2001 as a two-person company, Fortress offers a broad range of safe, secure fencing solutions for power, commercial and industrial facilities. Fortress brings a skilled team that understands the explicit requirements for secure perimeter fencing to support utility-scale solar and renewable energy production.

“Our new partnership with DSI will provide resources and business scalability solutions that will position our company to support the rapidly growing needs of our clients nationally,” says Jason Truesdale, founder and president of Fortress.

Fortress will continue to operate under its current leadership as a wholly owned subsidiary of DSI, which will integrate fencing as part of the company’s end-to-end portfolio of renewable energy infrastructure and utility-scale solar solutions.