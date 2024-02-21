FranklinWH Listed on Solar Insure Approved Vendor List for Homes

FranklinWH Energy Storage has announced its partnership with Solar Insure, in which company installers are backed by Solar Insure’s 20-year monitoring and warranty.

“Being part of Solar Insure’s trusted list of vendors is the latest milestone on our road to rapid growth and success in the market,” says Vincent Ambrose, CCO at FranklinWH. “We are excited for this inclusion and for the opportunity it provides to enhance the value and assurance of our products for homeowners throughout the U.S. and its territories. We take pride in offering homeowners the solution needed to enjoy energy freedom with peace of mind.”

FranklinWH’s home energy management system consists of its aPower battery and aGate power control system.