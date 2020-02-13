Freedom Forever Expands Solar Services To Florida Homeowners

Freedom Forever, a residential solar energy installer, says it has expanded its operations into Florida.

Founded in 2011, Freedom Forever currently serves customers in California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Utah and Nevada.

Florida is forecasted to be a leader in the solar market in 2020, and Freedom Forever will provide homeowners with solar installation and service. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has expanded from California into six additional states, most recently opening its 13th branch in Salt Lake City.

“After residing in Florida for more than a decade, it is special to me for a lot of reasons, both personally and professionally. The state is in a position to be one of the fastest-growing producers of solar energy in the U.S., and we are thrilled to call the Sunshine State home,” says Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. “Our number one goal will always be customer satisfaction; we are that trusted partner every homeowner wants on their journey to going solar.”

Freedom Forever brings a unique approach to home solar that prioritizes return on investment and reliable long-term support. The company offers a unique 25-year production guarantee. If a system ever underproduces due to system failure from the company’s fault, the guarantee makes sure the system is fixed, and Freedom Forever can even reimburse the lost energy cost, notes the company.

Photo: A Freedom Forever solar equipped home