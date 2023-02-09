Freedom Forever Inks Agreement for SolarEdge Products

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has entered into a multi-year agreement with residential solar installer Freedom Forever for the supply of residential smart energy products and solutions.

As part of the multi-year agreement between the companies, Freedom Forever will offer its customers the SolarEdge Home Smart Energy Ecosystem, including the SolarEdge Home Hub inverter, power optimizers, batteries, EV chargers and load controllers.

“As the nation’s largest residential installer, it is imperative that we align with world-class organizations like SolarEdge as we embark on our goal to become the first company to install a gigawatt of residential solar in a 12-month period,” says Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever.

“Electricity costs, recent weather events, and new regulations, like California’s Net Energy Metering 3.0, are bringing solar and battery solutions to the forefront,” adds Zvi Lando, CEO of SolarEdge. “We are proud to enter this strategic cooperation with Freedom Forever to provide smarter, more efficient and more powerful solar and battery solutions to homes across the United States.”