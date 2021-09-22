Fusion Renewable Chooses iSun for Solar Services for Alabama Solar Portfolio

Fusion Renewable has selected iSun Inc. for turnkey professional, development and EPC services. The projects encompass interconnect applications across three locations in Alabama, equaling 448 MW DC of solar production. Project financing will be provided by Fusion Renewable.

The total engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and renewable energy credits (REC) contracts could exceed $500 million. The project includes a $7 million development and professional services contract, commencing immediately. Notice to proceed on the first EPC project is expected in 2022.

“This initiative is in line with iSun’s commitment to help accelerate the adoption of clean energy at every scale, from providing ev charging, installing residential systems to large utility-scale solar systems,” comments Jeffrey Peck, iSun’s CEO. “Our acquisition of Oakwood construction in April of this year and the launch of iSun Utility marked our initial entry into both the utility scale sector and the professional and development services marketplace.”

The projects were structured by Fusion Renewable, including siting 2,600 acres of land control and diligence, and will be financed and owned by a joint venture between Israeli public companies.

“We are excited to launch our projects portfolio with iSun,” says Niv Sarne, Fusion Renewable’s CEO. “This is a significant opportunity and the collaboration between the two companies has created value and led to further opportunities in the renewable sector. We are looking forward to continue working with iSun and strengthening the relationship between the two companies.”