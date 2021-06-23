Fusion Renewables Working with iSun on 118 MW Solar Portfolio

Fusion Renewables has selected iSun Inc. to provide turnkey development and EPC services for the construction of 118 MW of solar projects across eight sites in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The projects were structured by Fusion Renewables, including siting, land control and due diligence. They will be financed and owned by a joint venture between Israel’s Modiin Energy and Alon Gas – both exploration and production companies.

“This portfolio initiative is in line with iSun’s commitment to help traditional energy companies expand their access to investments in renewable energy assets,” says Jeffrey Peck, iSun CEO. “The iSun team is well equipped to deliver turnkey projects to help propel the energy transition.”

Headquartered in Williston, Vt., iSun has a 50-year history of providing electrical contracting, solar, data and telecom services on a fully integrated basis. The company has installed over 400 MW of rooftop, ground-mount and EV carport solar systems.