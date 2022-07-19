GAF Energy Builds Second Solar Shingle Manufacturing Facility in Texas

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and provider of solar roofing in North America, is building a new 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas, to meet growing demand for the Timberline Solar roof.

“The response from both consumers and roofers to our Timberline Solar roof has been tremendous and we’re thrilled to be expanding capacity to meet that growing demand. Georgetown has a long track record as a clean energy leader, so it is the perfect home for us to build the future of solar,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. “We launched Timberline Solar because we believed that more consumers would choose solar if they had a more reliable, durable, and attractive option. The market has confirmed our belief – now we’re turning that belief into reality and building the future of clean energy here in the U.S.”

The new facility, the company’s second, will increase its capacity by 500% and bring total production of its solar shingle to 300 MW annually. Timberline Solar features a nailable solar shingle and a roof system that directly integrates solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

“We are pleased GAF Energy selected Georgetown as their destination for their facility,” adds Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder. “Their innovative product is one that will change the market as we know it, and we are excited that it will be developed here in our backyard.”