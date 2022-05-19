GAF Energy Promotes Leadership Team with Focus on Timberline Solar

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and solar roofing provider in North America, has promoted two executives: Gabriela “Gabi” Bunea to chief solar innovation officer and Ralph Robinett to senior vice president of manufacturing and deployment.

The company recently launched its Timberline Solar line. Developed and assembled in California, Timberline Solar is a solar roofing system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

“Execution in innovation and manufacturing are critical to taking residential rooftop solar from a niche product to reaching our vision of energy from every roof,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. “Gabi and Ralph have proven their determination, leadership, and ability to deliver industry-changing products. They have been essential leaders on the team that brought the award-winning Timberline Solar to market. I’m thrilled to continue working alongside them and our entire team to transform more and more roofs into solar roofs.”

Bunea brings 20 years of extensive technical experience and leadership in the solar and microelectronics industries to GAF Energy, most recently as vice president of research, development and deployment at SunPower Corp. Prior to that, she held multiple roles managing module research, development, deployment and product design at SunPower, and previously worked as a member of the technical staff in the microelectronics division at Lucent Technology.

Before joining GAF Energy, Robinett held senior leadership positions in global operations, manufacturing, engineering and quality in the solar, electronics and semiconductor industries. Most recently, he was vice president of operations at Celestica. Prior to that, he was vice president of operations at SunPower Corp.