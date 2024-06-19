GAF Energy to Build Solar Roof Testing Facility

GAF Energy is set to build a new solar roofing testing facility, as well as launch a round of Building Integrated Solar (BIPV) testing, due in part to a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) investment.

GAF Energy’s Timberline Solar roof features what the company calls the world’s first nailable solar shingle, integrating solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

The testing project aims to develop and validate a combination of optical, thermal and energy models for roof-integrated solar shingles.

The facility is expected to be equipped with weather, PV and temperature monitoring.

“Solar roofing offers the opportunity for residential solar to reach the mainstream and testing is critical to further innovation in this sector,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy.

“We’re thankful to the Department of Energy for their ongoing commitment to supporting clean energy innovation and we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with the experts at Sandia National Labs to verify the performance, durability and benefits of solar roofing.”

GAF Energy is partnering with Sandia National Laboratories on the project.