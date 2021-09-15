Galehead Sells 270 MW Solar Development to EDF

Galehead Development, an independent Boston-based energy development platform, has closed on the sale of a 270 MW DC solar development project in the MISO Central region to EDF Renewables (EDFR). The transaction marks the third renewable development asset sale between Galehead and EDFR.

In total, Galehead has delivered a 520 MW DC pipeline to EDFR spanning the MISO and PJM energy markets and targeting commercial operations beginning between 2023-2024.

Galehead executed on its market strategies by siting projects with its proprietary LandCommand software, assembling and achieving site control, conducting feasibility studies and surveys, and securing cost-effective interconnection positions. Following the acquisitions, EDFR will manage all remaining downstream development scope through commercial operations.

“We are thrilled to build on our track record of successful project sales to EDF Renewables. We look forward to supporting their continued development of the projects and the addition of a half-gigawatt of new renewable resources to the grid by 2025 through this relationship,” says Galehead CEO Matt Marino.

Image: Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash