Galway Sustainable Capital Acquires Forsite Renewables

By
Erin O'Connor
-
0
Credit: Fernando Tomás

Sterling Power Opportunities, a subsidiary of Galway Sustainable Capital, has acquired a majority interest in Charlotte-based Forsite Renewables. 

The transaction will fund Forsite’s expected expansion and marks the 34th strategic acquisition for Galway. Galway will retain the existing management team to lead ongoing development and company operations.

“This is a transformative transaction and incredible milestone for our team at Forsite,” says Kevin Day, Forsite Renewables president. “It will enable us to significantly expand our project portfolio and serve the growing demand for sustainable energy.”

KeyBanc served as Forsite’s strategic advisor in the transaction.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments