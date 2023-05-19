GameChange Solar Tracking Solutions Now Compatible with Ojjo Foundations

Ojjo, a provider of solar foundations, has expanded the compatibility of its patented Earth Truss System to include racking, mounting and tracking solutions from GameChange Solar.

GameChange Solar joins existing Ojjo tracker partners Array Technologies and Nextracker.

Ojjo’s novel design typically requires significantly less steel volume and labor as compared to conventional piles, delivering value to utility-scale projects that contain subsurface risk, predrill requirements or significant grading. Explicitly engineered with mating hardware designed for each tracker manufacturers’ bearing componentry, Ojjo foundations seamlessly integrate for a supplier-agnostic approach with no modifications to any tracker systems required, the company says.

Ojjo says its foundations have been deployed on nearly 2 GW of large-scale projects utilizing both Nextracker and Array Technologies systems. Nextracker took early-adopter advantage and was first to market with an Ojjo UL 2703 listed solution, selected for initial projects including 105 MW of the Titan and Aragorn projects in Texas, as well as the 175 MW Yellow Pine 1 solar project in Nevada.

Following the release of Ojjo’s compatible solution with Array Technologies, both companies were chosen for the 967 MW Gemini Solar Project, the nation’s largest standalone solar and storage project. Ojjo has several additional projects underway with both Array Technologies and Nextracker and is seeing strong demand for GameChange Solar trackers across anticipated projects.

“Since our inception, we have worked closely with the innovative leaders at Nextracker and Array Technologies to provide a cost-effective and streamlined offering, and we are grateful for their respective teams’ ongoing support and collaboration,” says Mike Miskovsky, chairman and CEO of Ojjo. “We are proud to also announce our compatibility with GameChange Solar and appreciate the continuing efforts of all these industry leaders to help Ojjo execute across our 10 GW active project pipeline.”