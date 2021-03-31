Gas South Commits Fifty Million to Solar Initiatives

Gas South, a natural gas provider, says it is investing $50 million in solar energy by the end of 2023 as part of the company’s plan to support renewable energy initiatives.

“In addition to the charitable giving we do, our pledge to ‘Be a Fuel for Good’ also means doing our part to build a sustainable future for our children and future generations,” says Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South. “To show our commitment, we have invested $17 million in solar energy projects thus far and look forward to further expanding our efforts.”

Gas South’s push into solar energy began in 2020 with the development of a utility-level solar farm in partnership with parent company Cobb EMC. The 6,000-square-foot solar project showcases rooftop solar panels producing 1.85 MW of solar energy and battery storage producing 1 MW/4 MWh of solar energy. It also features a solar garden with three 18-foot-tall Smartflowers which produce 13,400 kWh of solar energy. This initiative enables Gas South and Cobb EMC to supply renewable energy to the power grid and study ways to support large customers with solar power.

Gas South has also invested in additional community solar projects through its relationship with Sol Systems, a national solar energy firm. Through this partnership, Gas South has invested $12 million in eight residential community solar projects.

