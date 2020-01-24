GEM Begins Construction of Solar Array

Construction will commence in the spring of 2020 on a $2 million solar array that will provide nearly 60% of the electricity needs for Penta Career Center, a career technical high school serving 1,400 students in northwest Ohio.

GEM Energy, the design/build contractor, and tradespeople from two other Rudolph Libbe Group companies, GEM Inc. and Rudolph Libbe Inc., will construct the array with 3,100 series 6 panels manufactured by First Solar.

The fixed-tilt, ground-mount array will be located on six acres at the southernmost point of Penta Career Center’s property, visible from I-75.

AEP OnSite Partners will own the array and sell power to Penta Career Center through a 25-year power purchase agreement, which will save the school utility operating costs over 30 years.

Once the project is completed in August 2020, GEM Energy will provide preventive maintenance, monitor daily power output over the life of the power purchasing agreement and perform quarterly inspections of the array. The system will allow remote monitoring so classrooms can use an internet connection to access the output data for project-based learning.

The project will produce 1.76 million kWh of power.

GEM Energy is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio.

Photo: Penta Career Center