Gemini Solar + Energy Storage Project Reaches Commercial Operations

The Gemini Solar + Storage project, a joint venture by Primergy Solar and Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, in Clark County, Nev., has commenced full operations.

The project’s 1.8 million solar panels generate 690 MW, with the arrays co-located with 380 MW of four-hour battery storage. Its DC-coupled storage configuration enables the project’s BESS to charge directly from the solar panels.

“Gemini broke the mold with a historic amount of solar and BESS, backed by the largest tax equity financing of its kind,” says Primergy CEO Ty Daul.

“Achieving full commercial operations marks a significant technical and financial milestone for our team. We successfully navigated challenging supply chain and inflation issues through proactive planning and collaboration to bring this project online. We are grateful to our partners and investors for their commitment and shared vision in delivering clean energy to the western U.S.”