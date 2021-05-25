Gemma Power Systems Secures EPC Contract for Pennsylvania Solar Project

Argan Inc. says its wholly owned subsidiary, Gemma Power Systems, recently entered into an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services contract with CPV Maple Hill Solar LLC to construct the Maple Hill Solar facility.

“CPV is a valued customer, and we are pleased with the opportunity to continue our relationship by providing a turn-key solution in the alternative energy space,” says Colin Trebilcock, president of Gemma Power Systems. “This large, utility-scale, electrical power generating facility will be erected on a 480-acre site and will provide Gemma with another opportunity to utilize the skills and experience of Pennsylvania craft labor which has successfully supported Gemma on past projects.”

The Maple Hill Solar project will be constructed using over 235,000 photovoltaic modules to generate approximately 100 MW of electrical power. Located in Cambria County on previously cleared timber property, the Maple Hill facility will displace older, less efficient generation and will be among the largest solar-powered energy plants in Pennsylvania upon completion. The project will employ 250-400 workers at peak construction and will bring significant local tax benefits to the area.

Gemma also has received notice to proceed with project activities immediately. Project completion is scheduled to occur during the second half of 2022.

Photo: Colin Trebilcock