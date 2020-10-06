Generac Acquires Enbala Power Networks

Generac Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of energy technology, has signed an agreement to acquire Enbala Power Networks Inc., a distributed energy resources (DERs) technology company.

The deal solidifies Generac’s position in Smart Grid 2.0 technologies and opens opportunities for the company as a grid services provider.

Denver-based Enbala is a provider of distributed energy optimization and control software needed to ensure the operational stability of the world’s power grids. Its Enbala Concerto platform is being used by utilities and energy retailers around the world to leverage the power of DERs to respond to the real-time energy balancing needs of power systems and energy markets.

“We’re on the edge of a transformation of the electrical grid, moving from a dated and centralized power distribution model to one that will be digitized, decentralized and more resilient,” says Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO of Generac. “Enbala is a proven virtual power plant (VPP) and DER management platform, and we believe their business model can be incredibly synergistic with our business.”

With thousands of megawatts of residential and industrial standby power generation installed in the U.S., Generac’s products can be leveraged in a VPP and distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) markets. The Enbala Concerto software platform enables the connection of DERs to register and participate in distributed energy aggregation and control programs. This means otherwise dormant backup power generation assets can come online as part of a distributed energy solution and generate revenue for the asset owner.

As utility companies adopt cleaner forms of energy while simultaneously dealing with power disruptions, the opportunities to optimize the grid with DERs are becoming more creative. Residential and C&I rooftop solar, behind-the-meter battery storage systems, electric vehicles and flexible electricity load management are key asset components of a healthy future for Generac and DERs management.

The transaction is expected to close within 30 days. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Photo: Embala’s Products & Solutions web page