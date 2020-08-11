Generac Expands its PWRcell Product Line

Generac Power Systems, a global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, has introduced new products and capabilities to the PWRcell product line that offer its customers a whole-home solar backup power solution.

The newly introduced products include the PWRcell Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) with integrated load management, new higher-capacity batteries rated up to 18 kWh and an outdoor-rated enclosure that allows for a simple, flexible and 100% outdoor installation. While other battery storage systems’ capabilities are usually limited to a few preselected loads during an outage, PWRcell ATS allows Generac’s system to power the entire electrical panel.

In the event of a power outage, the PWRcell ATS disconnects from the grid, allowing the whole home to be isolated as power is routed from the battery and solar array to the home’s electrical panel. Because Generac protects the entire home, the need to move or transfer circuits to a separate sub-panel is eliminated, reducing system complexity and installation time, notes the company.

To further bolster whole-home capabilities, the PWRcell inverter can now deliver 9 kW of backup power from a single battery pack and up to 11 kW from a dual battery system. Generac Smart Management Modules (SMMs) work with the load management device built into the ATS to manage all of that power and protect against system overload. When paired together, the PWRcell ATS and SMMs allow up to 12 circuits to be managed and prioritized. By controlling how power is allocated, the PWRcell system not only keeps all the essentials running but it provides the opportunity to start larger home appliances like air conditioners and water heaters during a utility power outage, which competing systems can’t handle.

“Delivering a whole-home experience from battery storage systems is currently a gap in the industry overall,” says Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac.

“The keys to achieving this are high-output power, large battery capacity and intelligent load management. PWRcell is the first to deliver this to homeowners and contractors,” he adds.

Additionally, Generac is introducing the premium “EX” lithium-ion battery module, which features more battery capacity and improved thermal performance when compared with the standard PWRcell battery modules. PWRcell batteries installed with the optional EX modules will now store up to 18 kWh of usable capacity. The new PWRcell EX modules, available in early October, allow for higher performance across a broader range of temperatures, making them ideal for outdoor installations.

Beginning in late September, PWRcell installers will also have the option to offer the all-new outdoor-rated PWRcell Battery Cabinet. This outdoor-rated enclosure was designed to take full advantage of the improved thermal range of the new EX battery modules and includes additional hardware to help installers get the battery cabinet up and off the ground for easier exterior installations, notes the company.

Photo: Generac’s PWRcell product line