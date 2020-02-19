Generac Names Solar Alliance as Preferred PWRcell Installer

Solar Alliance Energy Inc., an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations, has signed an agreement with Generac Power Systems Inc., a company that specializes in home backup generators, to participate in the Clean Energy Aligned Contractor Program.

In cooperation with CED Greentech, Solar Alliance is now a preferred installer for the Generac PWRcell battery system. As part of the program, Solar Alliance will receive leads for customers interested in the solution.

“The Generac PWRcell is a natural complement to our residential SunBox system that already includes an optional Generac residential generator. When paired with a new solar installation, PWRcell can charge directly from the sun to power a home when grid power is down, maximize self-consumption or offset time of use rates,” says Myke Clark, CEO of Solar Alliance.

“The PWRcell product also embraces the evolution and demand of electric vehicles and integrates seamlessly with electric vehicle chargers. The battery storage market is positioned for incredible growth as businesses and homeowners begin to understand the financial benefits of combining battery storage with solar. Recognizing this growing trend, Solar Alliance has positioned itself to be at the forefront of this growth,” he adds.

Solar Alliance has already received multiple customer leads and anticipates participation in the Generac’s program will drive increased revenue as homeowners recognize the benefit of combining battery backup with a solar system, notes the company.

Photo: A PWRcell inverter battery combo.