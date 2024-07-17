Generac Receives DOE Award to Supply Renewable Power to Puerto Rico

Generac Power Systems has been awarded a $200 million grant, spread over five years, by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund.

Under the fund’s Programa Acceso Solar, the company and its local project affiliates are expected to facilitate installation of residential solar and BESS for disadvantaged households in areas that experience frequent and prolonged power outages.

Installations are expected to begin next month.

“We’ve been providing reliable backup power solutions to the people of Puerto Rico for more than 20 years, including after Hurricane Maria devastated the island’s power grid and left 95% of residents without electricity,” says Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO at Generac. “We are proud to be a recipient of this DOE grant to provide clean, resilient efficient power for those who are often underserved during outages.”

Generac’s partner companies supporting the program include: