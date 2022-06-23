Generate Capital Invests $500 Million in Pine Gate Utility-Scale Solar Development

Generate Capital, a sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform, has made a strategic growth investment in Pine Gate Renewables, a renewable energy developer for utility-scale solar and storage.

The investment includes a $200 million equity investment and an additional $300 million commitment to a long-term asset partnership for solar project financing.

The investment will provide Pine Gate with additional capital to fund construction and development of renewable energy projects and meet other general working capital purposes. Generate will also join Pine Gate’s board of directors.

Pine Gate owns and operates over 1 GW of renewable energy projects. The company has more than 20 GW in active development projects throughout the United States and has raised over $1 billion in corporate and project capital financing in the past six months.

“Pine Gate is thrilled to be partnering with Generate to accelerate the growth of our business,” says Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate. “Generate is a collaborative, experienced partner and shares Pine Gates’ long-term vision of driving the energy transition and improving energy security by providing solar energy and battery storage to local communities across the country. Pine Gate is well-positioned as we continue to expand our national presence.”

“Solar is the world’s most affordable source of energy today and is a significant opportunity for Generate as utilities adapt to the strong demand from customers for more renewable resources,” states Scott Jacobs, CEO and co-founder of Generate. “The Pine Gate team has a strong track record of execution and growth and an innovative operating model that enables them to move fast to build projects across important solar and storage markets. We are excited to partner with this best-in-class team and support Pine Gate’s continued expansion and market leadership.”

The transaction was facilitated by Foley & Lardner LLP as legal adviser for Generate, and DNV GL as technical adviser. For Pine Gate, Lazard Ltd. served as financial adviser and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as legal adviser.