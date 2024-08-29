Georgia Power Determines Locations for 500 MW of New BESS

Georgia Power has identified locations for 500 MW of new battery energy storage systems (BESS) authorized by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) earlier this year as part of the company’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Update.

According to the company’s most recent filing with the Georgia PSC, the portfolio of BESS resources proposed by Georgia Power helps address the resource needs identified in the 2023 IRP Update.

Each of the proposed resources will consist of a four-hour duration BESS, with an eye for dispatching electricity by the winter of 2026.

The new BESS facilities planned and under development are:

The 128 MW Robins BESS in Bibb County. This site is co-located with the existing solar facility adjacent to the Robins Air Force Base and allows Georgia Power to leverage existing infrastructure, thereby eliminating the need to construct new transmission generator step-up (GSU) project-level substations.



The 49.5 MW Moody BESS in Lowndes County. Similar to the Robins BESS project, this project is co-located with the existing solar facility adjacent to the Moody Air Force Base and allows Georgia Power to also leverage existing infrastructure.



The 57.5 MW Hammond BESS which is a standalone project leveraging existing infrastructure from the retired coal-fired Plant Hammond facility.

The 265 MW McGrau Ford Site Phase II BESS in Cherokee County. Given the existing site work, land acquisition and contracting for this project, Georgia Power will realize efficiencies in contracting and construction by using the same construction company and company-owned land. In addition, the BESS’ preliminary design provides an opportunity for Georgia Power to expand the project level substation and generation tie line rather than construct a new project level substation.

In addition to the 500 MW BESS projects from the 2023 IRP Update, Georgia Power is nearing completion on the 65 MW Mossy Branch Battery Facility located in Talbot County. The facility was approved in the 2019 IRP and will be Georgia Power’s first BESS resource.

The company is also developing the 265 MW McGrau Ford Phase I BESS project, approved in the 2022 IRP, and expects it to enter service by the end of 2026.