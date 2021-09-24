Getka, Unimot, First Solar Collaborate on Solar Projects in Poland

U.S.-based Getka Group and Polish energy company Unimot have announced that First Solar Inc. will supply 30 MW of advanced, American thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar panels to power a portfolio of projects in Poland. The panels are part of the first phase of a strategic renewable energy initiative to diversify PV module supplies to Poland.

In this initial phase, the partners will utilize First Solar technology produced at its manufacturing facilities in Ohio. The PV panels will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, with plans to expand as Unimot expands solar projects.

Unimot and Getka have previously partnered to pursue energy security initiatives in the region as a mechanism to support regional energy diversification programs. The companies recently announced a Memorandum of Understanding with NuScale to explore small modular reactor (SMR) deployment in Poland.

“As a dual citizen of the United States and Poland, it brings me great honor to support development that lowers the carbon intensity of Poland’s economy,” says Dariusz Cichocki, chairman and CEO of Getka Group. “Through our partnership with Unimot we will meet the increasing energy infrastructure needs of Poland with a focus on improving energy diversity and security in the region, while continuing to support innovation in low carbon technologies.”

With plans to utilize the financial support of EXIM, the Unimot Group will develop cost-effective solar generation through U.S.-manufactured photovoltaic panels to support enterprises and large manufacturing plants in Poland.

“The Polish economy is facing major challenges related to indispensable energy transformation with a focus on lowering emission levels,” states Adam Sikorski, president of the management board of Unimot S.A. “In July 2021, we launched an in-house production line of photovoltaic panels in the plant in Sędziszów Małopolski, which will be available through our brand AVIA Solar. Thanks to the established collaboration with First Solar and Getka, we will supplement our local production with panels coming from the United States.”

“We are pleased that the collaboration in the energy area between Poland and the United States is developing, not only in the area of gas and nuclear energy, but also in the scope of renewable energy sources and solar,” continues Sikorski. “The financial support from Exim will allow us to offer very attractive trade conditions for our customers. We are extremely grateful for the support provided by the United States Department of Energy and the Embassy of the United States in Warsaw.”

“Poland is the latest addition to a growing list of countries around the world that are deploying First Solar’s ultra-low carbon solar panels,” comments Matthew Merfert, First Solar’s senior director of business development for Europe. “We are pleased to support Getka’s and Unimot’s efforts to decarbonize Poland’s electricity grid with advanced solar panels made in the United States.”