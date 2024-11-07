Glint Solar Closes $8M Round to Accelerate Solar Developer Platform Adoption

Glint Solar has closed on an $8 million Series A funding round, led by Smedvig Ventures with participation from Momentum, Futurum Ventures and Antler.

The company aims to accelerate solar power adoption through its SaaS platform, enabling solar developers to evaluate and pre-design sites in what it says is a matter of minutes.

“The solar industry has done a great job at developing ways to harvest green energy, but now we need better processes to get these plans in motion,” says Jonathan Lerner, partner at Smedvig Ventures.

“This is the gap that Glint Solar is filling. As one of the first unified products for utility projects on the market, solar developers, engineers, analysts and management can find everything they need to locate the best land spaces quickly and accurately.”

The company says current partners include Turn Energy, Statkraft, E.ON and Recurrent Energy.