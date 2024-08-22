GM Signs Solar Power Deal for Three Assembly Plants

General Motors (GM) has entered a 15-year renewable energy purchase agreement with NorthStar Clean Energy for three of its assembly plants.



NorthStar’s 180 MW Newport Solar project in Newport, Ark., is set to support the electricity needs of GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Lansing Grand River Assembly in Michigan, and the Wentzville Assembly site in Missouri.



The company says it is the largest power purchase deal yet.



“By expanding our renewable electricity portfolio, we are taking a major step forward in reducing our carbon footprint and advancing our broader sustainability goals,” says Rob Threlkeld, GM director of global energy strategy.

“This facility not only supports our renewable electricity strategy, but also demonstrates our dedication to a sustainable future for all.”

NorthStar Clean Energy is a unit of CMS Energy.