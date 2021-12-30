Go Solar, Titan Solar Power Team Up to Expand National Solar Installations

Go Solar Group is joining with Titan Solar Power as part of its national installation team. Founded in Utah, Go Solar Group has commercial and residential solar installation crews in Nevada, Texas and New Mexico.

Go Solar Group’s installation partnership with Titan Solar Power expands its solar installation access to Arizona, Colorado, Florida, California, Missouri, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and North and South Carolina.

In 2022, Titan Solar Power plans to expand its installation reach to include Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama, which will also further expand Go Solar Group’s installation outreach.

“We’re proud to have Titan Solar Power as our national installation partner because, in addition to their strong track record and reputation, they share our vision and core values of putting the customer first, honesty, integrity and continual improvement,” notes Scott Cramer, Go Solar Group’s president and co-founder. “With our new sales and operating leadership, the partnership will let us increase the number of healthy, connected and empowered homes via residential solar throughout the Midwest and eastern U.S.”

Image: Photo by Jadon Kelly on Unsplash