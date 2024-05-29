Golden Triangle II Goes Into Commercial Operation

Origis Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) have reached commercial operations on Golden Triangle II, the first of three solar plus storage projects in the companies’ Mississippi portfolio.

The 150 MW solar project with 50 MW battery storage began generating electricity earlier this month.

“Solar energy enhances Mississippi’s economic competitiveness, and Origis is removing limits to a cleaner, brighter future by building the region’s clean-energy infrastructure,” says Origis’ Johan Vanhee. “Golden Triangle II is the first step in fostering a zero-carbon economy across the state that supports our nation’s economic and energy security goals.”

Two other Origis projects in Mississippi are expected to be completed next year: Golden Triangle I, in Lowndes County, a 200 MW project with 50 MW of battery storage; and Optimist, in Clay County, a 200 MW project with 50 MW of battery storage.

Origis developed, constructed and will operate the three projects for TVA, which is set to deliver energy under PPAs executed between the companies.

RES is providing construction services to Origis for the portfolio. Utility-scale battery storage for each site is provided by Prevalon Energy.