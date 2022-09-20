Goldi Solar Offers HELOC̣ Pro Monofacial, Bifacial PV Models in the U.S. Market

GoldiSolar, an India-based solar brand, has launched its HELOC̣ Pro module series. It features mono-facial and bi-facial modules with M10 wafer size. With a power of 560 W and 400 W, the new modules can be widely used in utility, industrial, institutional, agriculture and rooftop applications. The 560 W module will be in glass-to-glass, and 400 W will be in an all-black variant.

“Goldi Solar is proud to roll out HELOC̣ Pro in the USA,” says Bharat Bhut, director of Goldi Solar. “The company has earmarked a significant solar module production capacity for exports. With the strong and favorable bilateral relations between the two countries, we believe that the USA will continue to be an important market for India. Goldi Solar aims to leverage the opportunity with our Made-In-India panels.”

Vigorous quality tests have been undertaken, and the modules have been shown to provide mechanical support up to 5400 Pa snow load and 2400 Pa wind load. The panels come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty and certifications such as CEC (California Energy Commission and UL (Underwriter Laboratories), and DNV (Det Norske Veritas). The advanced lab tests comply with IEC (The International Electrotechnical Commission) and ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials and Standards.)

Goldi Solar’s existing facilities in Gujarat, India, have a module manufacturing capacity of 2.5 GW.