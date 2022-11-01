Google to Power Data Center Under 942 MW PPA with SB Energy

Google says it is purchasing approximately 75% of the renewable energy produced by four of SB Energy Global LLC’s solar projects under development: the Orion 1-3 and Eiffel solar developments.

The projects, totaling 1.2 GW of capacity, are expected to be operational by mid-2024.

“SB Energy is thrilled to join forces with Google to provide clean energy to match Google’s Texas data center consumption,” says SB Energy co-CEO Rich Hossfeld. “We share Google’s relentless drive to achieve critical climate goals through innovative infrastructure and technology and look forward to expanding our relationship with Google as we deliver renewable energy that is local, reliable, and matched to load.”

The power purchase agreement supports Google’s commitment to operate every hour of every day on carbon-free energy by 2030 by supporting the energy needs of the company’s data center in Midlothian, Texas, and cloud region in Dallas.

The agreement is Google’s largest combined clean energy transaction in Texas to date.

“Within the decade we’re aiming for every Google data center to operate on clean electricity every hour of every day,” states Sana Ouji, energy lead at Google. “This goal requires us to continue to grow our caron-free energy portfolio. We’re excited to partner with SB Energy to bring online four solar projects that will meaningfully grow our portfolio of renewable energy projects in the region and bring additional clean energy jobs to Texas.

The four solar projects will primarily utilize U.S.-made First Solar modules, produced at the company’s Ohio manufacturing plant.

“We are pleased to deploy nearly a gigawatt of solar capacity to Google,” comments Supria Ranade, head of power marketing at SB Energy. “We’re proud that our customers know they can trust us to execute at a scale needed to achieve their climate goals.”