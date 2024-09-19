Google Signs PPA for 37 MW Elawan Solar Project

Google has signed a corporate PPA with Elawan Energy for the power produced by Elawen’s 37 MW solar project in Hill County, Texas.

This agreement was facilitated through LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process (LEAP), co-developed by Google and LevelTen Energy with the aim of making sourcing and executing clean energy PPAs more efficient.

The solar project is in development, with commercial operations expected to commence in 2026.

Elawan Energy is a part of ORIX Group. It operates 1.8 GW of renewable projects and has 8 GW under development.