Google Signs PPA with ENGIE for Texas Solar Project

ENGIE North America has signed a PPA with Google to supply 90 MW from its Chillingham solar project in Bell County, Texas.

This is the fifth renewable energy project under agreement between the two companies globally.

To support its Texas operations, Google will purchase a portion of the 350 MW facility’s output, which is expected to commence operation later this year. The Chillingham solar project was developed by ENGIE, who will also construct and operate the project located north of Austin, Texas.

This agreement was facilitated through LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process (LEAP), which was co-developed by Google and LevelTen Energy with the aim of sourcing and executing clean energy PPAs more efficiently.

“We are honored to continue to expand ENGIE’s global relationship with Google, supporting their growth and delivery of their net-zero commitments” says Dave Carroll, chief renewables officer, ENGIE North America.

“We are proud that ENGIE’s proven track record in developing, building and operating renewable assets puts us at the forefront of the energy transition. Chillingham solar clearly demonstrates ENGIE’s track record of consistently delivering quality renewables projects that meet the needs of customers such as Google; allowing us to collaborate together and meet their unique needs.”

Once operational, Chillingham will be ENGIE’s largest single solar project in the U.S. so far.