Gov. Newsom Signs California Renewable Energy Bills

At the site of the KNP Complex in Sequoia National Park, Gov. Gavin Newsom has highlighted the California Comeback Plan’s over $15 billion climate package – the largest such investment in state history – tackling a wide array of climate impacts facing the state. The Governor signed legislation outlining investments in a package that included solar, wind and electric vehicles. The 24 bills focused on climate and clean energy efforts, drought, and wildfire preparedness.

“California is doubling down on our nation-leading policies to confront the climate crisis head-on while protecting the hardest-hit communities,” says Gov. Newsom. “We’re deploying a comprehensive approach to meet the sobering challenges of the extreme weather patterns that imperil our way of life and the Golden State as we know it, including the largest investment in state history to bolster wildfire resilience, funding to tackle the drought emergency while building long-term water resilience, and strategic investments across the spectrum to protect communities from extreme heat, sea level rise and other climate risks that endanger the most vulnerable among us.”

Gov. Newsom signed a raft of new climate measures to protect communities and advance the state’s climate and clean energy efforts. It includes AB 525 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco), which directs state agencies to develop a strategic plan for offshore wind resources in California following the state’s agreement earlier this year with federal partners. AB 1124 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) focuses on solar energy systems and SB 757 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) was signed for solar energy system improvements and consumer protection.

The $3.9 billion zero-emission vehicle package was part of the new legislation. The California Comeback Plan supports California’s climate agenda with a $3.9 billion investment to hit fast forward on the state’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) goals and lead the transition to ZEVs on a global scale.

The package includes funding to put 1,000 zero-emission drayage trucks, 1,000 zero-emission school buses and 1,000 transit buses, and the necessary infrastructure, on California roads – prioritizing projects that benefit disadvantaged communities. Helping drive consumer adoption, the package funds consumer rebates for new ZEV purchases and incentives for low-income Californians to replace their old car with a new or used advanced technology car.