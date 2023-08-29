Grant Program Has $300 Million to Speed Transmission Siting, Permitting

To help meet the Biden-Harris administration’s climate and clean energy goals, the Energy Department (DOE) will disburse up to $300 million in grants for states, tribes and local governments to accelerate and strengthen electric transmission siting and permitting processes.

Supported by the Inflation Reduction Act and administered by DOE’s Grid Deployment Office, the Transmission Siting and Economic Development (TSED) grant program is a new initiative designed to overcome state and local challenges to expanding transmission capacity while also supporting communities along major new and upgraded lines.

“To meet our ambitious clean energy goals, we need to expand the nation’s transmission capacity by 60% over the next seven years,” says Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Now, thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we have the funding to build out a grid chock-full of clean, cheap, reliable electricity and accelerate transmission expansion.”

This grant program to support state, local and tribal siting and permitting activities is part of broader efforts to advance transmission buildout, including by streamlining federal reviews of transmission projects and investing in a wide range of grid upgrades that will help lower electricity costs, strengthen reliability and reduce climate pollution. The $300 million for Transmission Siting and Economic Development is the first tranche available of this $760 million program established by the Inflation Reduction Act.

While transmission developers are not eligible for TSED grants, they can be key partners. For example, they might work with siting and permitting agencies to propose innovative solutions to improve cross-jurisdictional coordination, strengthen permitting processes and resolve permitting bottlenecks, among other things.

The TSED grant program is not intended to replace developer-funded community benefits programs. It is intended to be additive, encourage innovation and be driven directly by communities and their needs.

DOE requires applicants to express an interest in applying for funds by submitting concept papers no later than October 31, 2023 at 5 pm EDT. Full applications will be due April 5, 2024 at 5 pm EDT.

