Green River Energy Center Increases Battery Capacity for its Solar + Storage Systems

rPlus Energies’ Green River Energy Center recently amended its PPA with PacifiCorp to quadruple the project’s battery storage capacity, from 400 MWh to 1,600 MWh.

Construction is expected to commence in the second quarter of this year.

“After a decade-long, successful partnership, this milestone project marks the third contracted collaboration between rPlus and PacifiCorp,” says Luigi Resta, rPlus president and CEO. “We appreciate PacifiCorp’s diverse and forward-thinking energy vision, and we look forward to contributing to Emery County’s rich energy history.”

Green River Energy Center has selected Sundt Construction to provide engineering, procurement and construction services.

This announcement follows rPlus’ recent securing of an investment up to $460 million from Sandbrook Capital.