Green Stream Contracts with KMB for Solar Feasibility Study

Green Stream Holdings Inc. has re-engaged KMB Design Group LLC, a photovoltaic design and engineering solutions provider, to provide solar feasibility studies for five multi-mega, ground-mount solar farms.

Their study will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, and utility interconnect feasibility and process in addition to identifying any potential incentive programs.

Green Stream previously contracted with KMB in order to have them conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate New York locations. Each site is 37 acres. Two of the studies have been completed. The first of the three locations was recently completed for, 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, N.Y., and the second 37 acre site was at Hadley, N.Y.

Image:

Image: “Solar Power Plant” by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash