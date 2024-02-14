Greenbacker Capital Management’s 240 MW Appaloosa Solar Enters Commercial Operation

Greenbacker Capital Management‘s 240 MW utility-scale Appaloosa Solar 1 project has entered commercial operation in Iron County, Utah.

With more than twice the power generation capacity of its sister project, Greenbacker’s Graphite Solar in Carbon County, Utah, Appaloosa is now the company’s largest operational clean energy asset to date.

“Bringing Appaloosa online is a milestone both for GCM as a business and for the energy transition as a whole, representing a new way to build the future of sustainable power,” says Ben Tillar, principal at Greenbacker. “It was accomplished through the dedication of our ongoing project partners and the support of the Iron County community, to whom we are grateful for hosting this project.”

Partnerships involved with Appaloosa began on the Graphite Solar project, which was developed, built and commissioned by Appaloosa minority owner, rPlus, with Sundt Construction delivering the engineering, procurement and construction. Like Graphite, Appaloosa has a long-term PPA in place with PacifiCorp that supports Meta’s regional operations under Rocky Mountain Power’s Schedule 34 green energy tariff.

Appaloosa began delivering energy late last month.