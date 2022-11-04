Greenbacker Invests in rPlus Solar Farm Project in Utah

Greenbacker Capital Management has partnered, through an affiliated investment vehicle, on a to-be-constructed 200 MW Ac / 240 MW DC solar plant in Iron County, Utah, with rPlus Energies LLC, a preeminent utility-scale renewable energy developer.

The Appaloosa Solar 1 project is now the second largest renewable energy project in the overall Greenbacker fleet, in terms of clean power–generation capacity. The asset that previously held that title recently entered commercial operation in neighboring Carbon County: the 80 MW AC / 104 MW DC Graphite Solar (Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company’s largest operational solar energy project to date).

Appaloosa reunites many of Greenbacker’s project partners involved with Graphite, which was developed, built and commissioned by rPlus. Sundt Renewables is again providing engineering, procurement and construction services. Like Graphite, Appaloosa has a long-term power purchase agreement in place with utility PacifiCorp on behalf of Meta. The contract was developed under Rocky Mountain Power’s Schedule 34 green energy tariff, which allows large customers to purchase renewable energy generated on their behalf.

“Building durable partnerships is critical to building the future of energy,” says Ben Tillar, VP of investments at Greenbacker. “We’re excited to continue collaborating with these industry experts on utility-scale solar plants like Appaloosa, which will support green jobs, diversify the region’s energy infrastructure, and help Utah run on cost-effective renewable power.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Greenbacker again,” comments Luigi Resta, president and CEO of rPlus Energies. “They have proven to be great partners that share similar feelings of responsibility and deep respect to the communities we are developing in.”