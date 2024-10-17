Greening to Construct Indiana Solar Plant

Greening has been awarded the construction of a 60 MW PV power generation plant that is expected to supply renewable energy to a major technology company at one of its facilities in Indiana.

The group secured both the contract through Greening USA, and the construction of the plant, that will be carried out under an EPC agreement.

“For Greening, this project solidifies the success of our commitment to the North American market, which now represents 40% of our total portfolio,” says Ignacio Salcedo, CEO of Greening. “Our growing presence in the U.S. market is one of the pillars of our strategic plan for 2024 to 2026, which was presented to the market last May.”

The plant, named Jasper County Solar Project, is set to cover 452 acres, with construction to commence later this year.

Zelestra is slated to sell renewable energy through an REC purchase agreement signed with the end customer.