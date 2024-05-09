Greenskies Installs 1.67 MW Solar Portfolio for New Jersey Schools

Piscataway Township Schools has partnered with Greenskies Clean Focus to install a 1.67 MW rooftop solar portfolio made up of 3,700 PV panels spread across seven schools and the district administration building.

The company funded the projects at no upfront cost to the district through a 15-year PPA, enabling the district to purchase the electricity generated at a fixed-rate and outsource O&M costs to Greenskies for the term.

“Greenskies is proud to partner with Piscataway Township Schools in their commitment to renewable energy and sustainability,” says Stanley Chin, president and CEO of Greenskies.

“The installation of this solar portfolio marks a significant step towards their goals, and we’re thrilled to play a part in reducing their carbon footprint. This initiative exemplifies the positive impact that organizations can have on the environment and their communities through clean energy solutions.”