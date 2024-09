Greif Signs VPPA with Enel Green Power España

Greif has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Endesa’s renewal subsidiarity, Enel Green Power España (EGPE).

The solar VPPA is a step toward achieving Greif’s climate target to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 28% by 2030, compared to a 2019 baseline.

The renewable electricity generated by the project represents approximately 65% of the company’s Scope 2 emissions in Europe and approximately 3% of its global Scope 1 and 2 emissions. By adding renewable energy to the Spanish grid, this initiative not only drives meaningful emissions reductions but also supports a cleaner energy future.

“At Greif, we’re serious about sustainability,” says Ole Rosgaard, president and CEO of Greif.

“This partnership represents a tangible step in advancing our climate strategy. It demonstrates our dedication to responsible growth while meeting our emissions reduction targets. We are proud to contribute to the development of solar energy infrastructure and to support the renewable energy transition by delivering clean, reliable power to the communities these projects serve.”

The solar VPPA contributed to the development of two solar projects in the Soria Province of Castilla y Léon, Spain under a 12-year agreement. Greif will purchase approximately 70% of the projects’ output, which translates to 100 GWh per year.