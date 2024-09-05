Grew Energy Debuts Next-Gen PV Modules for North American Market

India PV module manufacturer Grew Energy has entered the North American solar energy market, including participating at RE+ 2024.

Backed by the Chiripal Group, the company says it is the first module manufacturer accomplishing three-stage backward integration within two years of inception, adding that the company’s MONO PERC module has a 21.29% efficiency.

The company is adding 1.6 GW to its operational 1.2 GW manufacturing facility in Jaipur, scheduled for completion next month.

“Exhibiting at RE+ 2024 is a significant opportunity for us to connect with global industry leaders, partners, and customers,” says Vinay Thadani, director and CEO of Grew Energy.

“We are committed to making the world solar independent, and our participation in this event will help us further drive that mission. We are especially excited to bring our technology to North America, where we see immense potential for fostering sustainability through innovative solar solutions, accelerating the shift toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for the planet.”