GRNE Solar Becomes Nelnet Renewable Energy

GRNE Solar, a solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, has transitioned to the Nelnet Renewable Energy brand. In 2022, the company was acquired by Nelnet Inc., a diversified financial services and technology concern.

Since 2012, GRNE Solar has installed commercial and residential solar energy solutions and utility-scale solar systems across 13 states. While GRNE Solar’s name and brand will no longer be used, its offerings remain unchanged.

In addition to offering expert residential, commercial and small utility-scale installation services and greenfield development, Nelnet Renewable Energy, as part of Nelnet Inc., is a leading solar tax equity investor. The organization offers a unique solar tax equity co-investment platform, a first-of-its-kind sustainability literacy platform for educational institutions and a venture capital investment team focused on supporting renewable energy innovation.

“This transition supports a focus on operational excellence by optimizing people, systems, processes and workflows to ensure we maximize value for all our stakeholders,” says Scott Gubbels, president Nelnet Renewable Energy. “This name reflects our company’s unwavering commitment to the solar industry.”