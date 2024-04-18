GRS Adds 125 MW to Australia Solar Project Portfolio

GRS, Gransolar Group’s solar EPC contractor, has announced commercial operation of the first stage of the 125 MW Amazon Solar Project Wandoan it built with Vena Energy.

The project is located 400 km northwest of Brisbane and part of a 1 GW multi-staged renewable energy development in the Western Downs local government area.

GRS began project construction in 2022.

“The construction of this project has supported over 200 jobs and hosted a diverse workforce from across the state, including the direct involvement of the local community, accounting for more than 30% of the total workforce during the initial phase of the construction program,” says Owen Sela, head of Australia at Vena Energy.

“The local services accounted for more than 15% of the project’s awarded contracts. We hope to continue to engage closely with the local and regional community as we endeavor to expand on the Wandoan South Project in the near future.”